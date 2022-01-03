Dennis Noonan, 57, of Keewatin, Minn., passed away at St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth, Minn., on Sunday, January 2, 2022.
Denny was born and lived in Keewatin all of his life. He was a loving son who visited his mom every morning to watch The Price is Right. In his twenties, he started his own business, Noonan's Welding and Heating, where he designed and built his own outdoor wood stoves for 27 years, selling them all over the country. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion and a past commander. In recent years, he loved riding his Harley and also enjoyed four wheeling and snowmobiling. He was someone you could always count on. He thought a lot of his nieces and nephews. Our life will be forever changed without him.
Denny is survived by his mom, Cindy Noonan, brothers; Todd and Jeff Noonan, son; David Kochar, many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends and dear friend; Craig Metzer.
He is preceded in death by his father; Dennis, brother; Kevin and grandparents; Fred and Vera Erspamer and Jeanette and Bill Noonan.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Friday, Jan. 7, at the Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing, MN. Pastor Katie Larson will officiate.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at 11 a.m.
Interment will follow the service at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
