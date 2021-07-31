Dennis Myron Keith, 63, of Virginia, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

He was born Aug.4, 1957, in Virginia, the son of Roger and Teresa (Bushey) Keith. He married Shelley Lenka in Virginia on Oct. 17, 1987. Dennis worked at Gruben’s Marina, and enjoyed riding his Harley, fishing, and hunting. He was a homebody, and loved spending time with his family and his grandchildren.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Shelley of Virginia; children: Justin (Jess Crayne) Keith of Virginia, Katie Alto of Virginia, and Allisen (Trevor Nelson) Keith of Virginia; siblings, Robert (Rudeen) Keith of St. Cloud, Roger (Julie) Keith, Jr. of Forbes, Renae (Daniel) Stahl of Virginia, Vickie (Todd) Anderson of Embarrass, and Jodi (Gary) Ulman of Mt. Iron; sister-in-law, Linda Keith of Tower; grandchildren: Jarron Alto, Izaiah Alto, and Sophia Keith; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Scott.

A Celebration of Life will be from 12:30 – 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the Lion’s building in Olcott Park, Virginia.

Memorials are preferred to Fairview Hospice.

Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home. To leave a remembrance of Dennis online, see www.baumanfuneralhome.com.

