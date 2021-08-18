Dennis Lyle Daugherty of Babbitt, formerly of Duluth and Denver, died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at his home on Birch Lake.
He was born Nov. 13, 1953 in Robinson, Ill., to Lyle and Roberta (Corley) Daugherty. He moved with his family to Denver when he was in middle school. He graduated from Arapahoe High in Littleton, Colo., and attended college at Arapahoe Community College. He worked for Marathon Oil and later for the State of Colorado as a database administrator. There he met his future wife, Kathi Smith. They were married on May 4, 1991, in Denver.
Dennis and Kathi moved to Duluth, Minn., with their young daughter, Emily, in 1998. There he worked for Maurices until illness forced his retirement at age 46.
For the next 21 years, Dennis was a full-time-fun dad to Emily. He pursued many of his interests including writing and art. He was a lot of fun and he loved to dance. After they retired to Birch Lake, he spent his time fishing and playing. The couple spent winters in Fort Myers, Fla.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 30 years, Kathi; son, Dustin (Michelle) Daugherty of Mobile, Ala.; daughter, Emily Daugherty of Duluth; brother, David (Gayle) Daugherty of Tucson, Ariz.; sister, Debra (Mike) Brizee of Grand Junction, Colo.; his mother-in-law, Vivian Chase of Virginia; In-laws: Marjorie (John) Nelson of Hoyt Lakes, Diane (Mike) Gordon of Grand Rapids, Laura Montgomery of Virginia and Martin Smith of Buhl; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Andrew Deutsch; father-in-law, Robert Smith; father-in-law, Leroy Chase; nephew, Tyler Brizee.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The family requests that face masks be worn.
A reception will immediately follow the service at the Aurora American Legion.
