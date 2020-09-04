Dennis Leroy Esler, 82, of Palo, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, after a lengthy battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
Dennis was born to Goldie and Harold Esler on March 8, 1938, the youngest of six siblings. Dennis married Marlene Olson, and had three children. He worked numerous jobs during his lifetime retiring from St. Louis County public works as an equipment operator. His latest passions being the author of books about his life.
Dennis is survived by his children: Donald (Andrea) grandson, Matthew; Duane (Darlene) granddaughter, Ella; Debby (Chris); Dennis also had a special friend Jan Jewell.
Dennis was preceded in death by his loving wife Marlene in 2015; his parents; two brothers; and three sisters.
At Dennis’s request there will be no funeral.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.