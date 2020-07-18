Dennis Lee LaFollette

Dennis LaFollette took his final portage on July 12, 2020, following a car crash outside of Ely.
Dennis excelled at sports as a high school pole vaulting state champion and state wrestling champion from Ft. Dodge, Iowa. He went on to compete in wrestling at the collegiate level becoming a national wrestling champion for Dakota State University, Madison, S.D.
He was an Eagle Scout, falling in love with the BWCA and the great wilderness surrounding Ely with a scout trip to the Charles Sommers Canoe Base on Moose Lake. He returned throughout his high school and college summers to be a Charlie guide at the base on Moose Lake and the outpost in Bissett, Manitoba. Perhaps his greatest canoe trip was taken from Bisset to the Hudson Bay through an interior route using only topographical maps for an entire summer with three other adventurous guides.
In 1981 he married Cheryl Maki, Ely. They had one daughter, Andria.
Dennis was a high school chemistry and physics teacher and wrestling coach. He taught in Elmore, Minn.; Medford, Minn.; Montevideo, Minn.; and Pine City, Minn., before retiring to Ely.
Dennis enjoyed being in the woods, his Fall Lake property, and the Green Bay Packers.
He is survived by his daughter, Andria LaFollette, Green Bay, Wis.; brother, Gary LaFollette, Ft. Dodge, Iowa; and long-time girlfriend, Michelle Seliga, Ely.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Barbara and Walter LaFollette.
Private graveside services are planned at the Ely Cemetery.
Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.