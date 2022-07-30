Dennis Lee Cook, age 77, of Mountain Iron, died Friday, July 22, 2022, at Essentia Health - St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
He was born May 19, 1945, in Fairmont, Minn., to Armand and Artis Isler Cook. He was a graduate of Sherburn High School and served in the United States Air Force. He lived in Forest Lake prior to moving to Spirit Lake Road in Mountain Iron. He married Linda Mae Anderson (nee McCutcheon) in 1990 in Minneapolis. Dennis worked as a truck driver for Consolidated Freight, was a 50 year Legion member, enjoyed woodcarving, and loved to fish.
Dennis is survived by his wife: Linda; sister: Margo Ballard of Sherburn; children: David (Connie) Cook of Lake Park, Iowa, Mark Cook of Sioux Falls, S.D., Darin (Kristie) Cook of Welcome, Minn., Nicole (George Vesley) Cook of Forest Lake, Minn., Shari (Pat) Russel of Apache Junction, Ariz., Rick (Lorraine) Anderson of Roseville, Minn., Dan (Jeannie) Anderson of Pine City, Minn., and Paul (Rebecca) Anderson of Minneapolis, Minn.; grandchildren: Brandon, Cody, Wesley, and Caleb Cook; Katie, and Garrett Cook, Kaiden Leintz and Madisen Ludewig, Hunter Madsen and Victoria Vesley; Jesse Russel, Wyatt Russel, Danielle (Anderson) Drollinger, Hannah Anderson, Nick Anderson, Andy Anderson, Chris (Jamie) Anderson, Joe (Becca) Anderson, Emily Anderson, and Noah Anderson; many great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; sister: Mary Handeland; and granddaughter: Kaylee Cook.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family of Funeral Homes in Virginia. To leave a remembrance online, see www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
