Dennis Cook

Dennis Lee Cook, age 77, of Mountain Iron, died Friday, July 22, 2022, at Essentia Health - St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.

He was born May 19, 1945, in Fairmont, Minn., to Armand and Artis Isler Cook. He was a graduate of Sherburn High School and served in the United States Air Force. He lived in Forest Lake prior to moving to Spirit Lake Road in Mountain Iron. He married Linda Mae Anderson (nee McCutcheon) in 1990 in Minneapolis. Dennis worked as a truck driver for Consolidated Freight, was a 50 year Legion member, enjoyed woodcarving, and loved to fish.

