Dennis L. Minier, 62, of Ely, Minn., passed on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. He went to the home plate in the sky.
Dennis had worked at Ely Northland Market for 18 years, and was most proud of umpiring baseball and softball for over 40 years in Ely and across the Iron Range. He had also refereed football and basketball games.
Survivors include his true love, Sue Schroeder of Ely; sister, Debra Minier of Floodwood, Minn.; brothers, Daniel (Linda), Michael (Deb), and Edward all of Ely; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Per Dennis’s wishes he requests no services and no celebration of life.
Cremation entrusted with Kerntz Funeral Home.
