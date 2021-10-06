Dennis Jay Carlson, 71, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at The Emeralds of Grand Rapids.
Born on Aug. 24, 1950, in Hibbing, the son of Robert and Dorothy (Erickson) Carlson. Dennis grew up in Hibbing, making lifelong friends and graduating from Hibbing High School with the class of 1968. After graduation, Dennis attended the University of Minnesota for a period, before returning to Hibbing to work. Dennis was united in marriage to Gerrilynn Burback in 1981.
Dennis was a delivery driver for Range Paper in Virginia for many years before working for UBC in Hibbing and then as a medical transport driver for Fairview before retiring. Over the years driving he made numerous acquaintances. Dennis would attest he wasn’t always a fan of the work, but truly enjoyed the people he served as well as the friendships it created and stories he gained over the years.
Time off from work was often spent at the family cabin on Black Duck Lake. Fishing in the summer, hunting with family in the fall and like most of us, spending the winter months battling the snow, cold and “quarterbacking from the couch”, ending up a heartbroken Vikings fan. Dennis had a unique sense of humor that would either make you laugh or cringe. He had an unmeasurable love for his family, his friends, history, music, and traditions such as hosting and cooking holiday family gatherings for the extended family.
The physical toll of work on the road, the passing of both his wife, Gerri, and mother in 1993 and struggles with his physical and eventual mental health shortened his ability to truly embrace and enjoy retirement, with his final years being spent in a supportive care facility in Grand Rapids.
Dennis is survived by his children, Spike (Tasha) Carlson, Eveleth, Minn., Kristopher (Tanya) Carlson, Meadowlands, Minn., daughter, Katherine Green-Carlson, Hibbing, Minn.; grandchildren, Cara, Julie, Tristan, Andrew, Gracie, Abbey, Waylon, Sam; and two nieces, Stephanie (Gary) Parsons and Elizabeth Kelsey.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Dorothy; his wife, Gerri; son-in-law, Chad Green; and brother, James Carlson.
The family has not decided when the ceremony will be held. Immediate family and friends will be contacted when that time arrives.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
