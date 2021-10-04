Dennis James Kehoe, 66, of Aurora, Minn., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at the Atrium Health Union hospital in Monroe, N.C.
He was born on Aug. 21, 1955, to Philip and Arlene Kehoe in Virginia, Minn. He was raised in Gilbert, Minn., graduating from Gilbert High School, class of 1973. Dennis was married to Wendy (Jordahl) on March 8, 1980.
Dennis worked as a Registered Nurse at Fairview Range Regional Health Services for 17 years, retiring in 2020. Prior to obtaining his nursing degree, Dennis worked as a railroad Train Director at LTV Steel Mining Company and as a Medical Laboratory Technician at East Range Clinic.
Dennis was a devoted man of faith and family. He loved his Lord and Savior. Dennis adored spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He also enjoyed being immersed in nature, roasting coffee, traveling, and playing guitar. Dennis will be remembered as a caring, steadfast, and disciplined servant of Jesus Christ.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Wendy; his daughter, Holly (Isaac) Alfton; his sons, Samuel (Amber) Kehoe and Zachary Kehoe; his grandchildren, Jackson and Kenzie Alfton; his sisters, Nancy Kehoe and Laurie (Scott) McDermid; and numerous nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Arlene.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 at Heritage Trail Bible Church, Gilbert, with Pastor Gus Layman officiating.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.