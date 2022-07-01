Dennis “Jake” Jacobsen, 77, died on Thursday, June 30, 2022, of injuries suffered in a fall in 2018. He was a lifelong resident of the Iron Range. He grew up in Ely, graduating from Ely Memorial High School in 1963. He spent three years in the Navy, serving in Mobile Construction Battalion 58. His service included two tours in Vietnam during that war. He was very proud of his service and was a member of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He worked as a meat cutter and butcher for most of his post navy life; first for Joe’s IGA in Ely and then for Zup’s in Hibbing and Aurora. He most recently resided at the Waterview Woods assisted living facility in Eveleth.
Denny, as his family knew him, will be remembered for his sense of humor, particularly when the humor was at someone else’s expense. He loved drinking beer at the local watering hole. In his earlier years he was an avid snowmobiler and ATVer. For several years before his fall, Denny drove for charity, driving needy persons to their distant medical appointments. He really enjoyed the driving, as it was done with his always-new pickup.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Arlene Jacobsen.
He is survived by three brothers, Larry of Larimore, N.D., Craig of Gold Canyon, Ariz., Chester of Richfield, Minn.; and several nieces and nephews.
Interment will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, at a later date. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
