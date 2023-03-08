Dennis Frank Krize
With sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of Dennis Frank Krize on March 5, 2023, beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, and brother.
With sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of Dennis Frank Krize on March 5, 2023, beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, and brother.
Denny was born on May 22, 1938, in Aurora, Minn., to Frank and Sophie Krize. The family lived in Minneapolis, Minn., and Gilbert, Minn., before settling in Fairbanks, Alaska. Denny graduated from Lathrop High School in Fairbanks in 1956 and attended Washington State University on a basketball scholarship. He returned home to Fairbanks to complete his academics and college basketball career and graduated from the University of Alaska in 1961. He married the love of his life, Patricia Haycraft, that same year. Denny left Fairbanks in 1961 and served as a First Lieutenant, 2nd Armored Cavalry in the United States Army, stationed in Germany. He returned to Fairbanks in 1963 where he and Pat started their family. In 1979 they moved back to their Minnesota roots where they lived in Biwabik, Chisholm, and their treasured summer cabin on Lake Vermilion.
Denny began his career in Fairbanks as the General Manager of Big Ray’s Clothing & Surplus before broadening his responsibilities and founding the Krize Corporation, serving as President throughout his tenure in Alaska. He also served as the President of the Alaska State Curling Association and was the skip for the all-Alaska team that participated in the national curling championships. In Minnesota, he founded and led FDS Investments until his retirement in 1987. Denny served his community and school district, elected for two-terms as Treasurer for the Biwabik School Board. He loved the game of basketball and from 1987—1989, served as an assistant coach for boys’ basketball in Biwabik and Aurora (Mesabi East). In 1991, he began his 12-year role as assistant boys’ basketball coach in Chisholm under Minnesota coaching legend Bob McDonald. Denny truly enjoyed teaching the game and loved developing players for varsity basketball. Denny was a devout Catholic, and member of the Knights of Columbus and Eveleth Elks club. He handled his life responsibilities, whether it was managing, advising, providing, coaching, or caregiving, with great focus, attention to detail and humility.
He is survived by his children Karen (Greg) Saarela, Kim (Joe) Bohlke, Kathy (Jay) Schliesman and Ted (Beth) Krize. Grandchildren Madison (Bryant) Stein, Ryan (Nicole) Saarela, and Reid Saarela; Michael (Meghan) and Matthew Bohlke; Nicole (Nathan) Hager, Claire (Jason) Waner and Sophie Brekken; Ava, Elsa, Karenna and Marisa Krize. Great grandchildren Nora and Nash Hager. Brother Terrence (Edith) Krize of Chantilly, VA and nephew Scott (Mandy) Krize of Potomac, MD.
Denny was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia, and parents Frank and Sophie Krize, to whom he was very devoted.
We are extremely grateful for the wonderful care given by the staff at Arbor Lakes Assisted Living, The Willows of Arbor Lakes memory care and Grace Hospice of Maple Grove, Minn.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Maple Grove. Visitation will be one hour prior at the church.
As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
“A Celebration of Life”
