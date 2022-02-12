Dennis ‘Denny’ Charles Reagan
January 11, 1948 — February 7, 2022
Dennis “Denny” Charles Reagan, 74, a seasonal resident of Cape Coral, Fla., and a lifelong resident of Minnesota, passed away Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Cape Coral.
He was born Jan. 11, 1948, in Crosby, Minn., to Tom and Marge Reagan, now deceased.
Denny was a kind, strong man with an infectious laugh and smile. His presence brightened any room he entered. Denny spent most of his career in sales. Whether it was his work or personal life he always approached them the same. Arrive early for everything, build lasting relationships, give your very best, have fun with everything you do, always finish the job, and take care of others around you. He loved the outdoors, sunsets, feeding the deer at his cabin and golfing in the summertime. Denny built his cabin in northern Minnesota and loved boating, very large bonfires, and spending time with friends and family enjoying a cocktail in a very large glass. Every person who has met Denny has a funny “Denny Story.” He was the ultimate storyteller and jokester. “Beebs” as he was often referred to by his longtime Iron Range friends was someone who went the extra mile to help anyone in need. He loved being a grandpa to his five grandsons and being a part of their school and sporting activities. He lived life with no regrets and always said, “None of us are getting out of this thing alive and if I go today I have had a great life.” He will be missed by so many friends and family.
Denny is survived by his loving companion, Jean Enloe of Cape Coral and Lake Eshquaguma; mother of his children, Wendy Reagan of Gold Canyon, Ariz.; daughters, Kelly Reagan (Kristina) of Mahtomedi, Minn., and Katie Reagan of Shakopee, Minn.; siblings, Kevin Reagan (Becky) of Blaine, Minn., Shan Smilanich of Savage, Minn., and Kathy Young of Chesapeake, Va.; several nieces and nephews; as well as five grandsons: Noah, Ryan, Tanner, Parker, and Khalil.
A celebration of Denny’s life will be held later this summer at Lake Eshquaguma Country Club in Gilbert, Minn. Details to be announced via www.MullinsMemorial.com and FaceBook.
Memorial Contributions in memory of Denny Reagan can be to any of the following organizations he was passionate about:
• Eshquaguma Country Club Remodeling Fund in Gilbert, Minn. Denny wanted to see a new deck built at the Country Club for all who visit to enjoy that “Million Dollar View” of the lake. http://eshquaguma.com
• Meals on Wheels where he spent many hours delivering meals to seniors https://www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org
• Fraser Center, Minnesota’s largest and most experienced provider of autism and early childhood mental health services. https://www.fraser.org
• Hope Hospice where he spent his final days with loving care https://hopehospice.org
Friends are invited to send condolences via the on-line guest book which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com.
Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with his final care.
