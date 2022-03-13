Dennis Dean Frazier
November 14, 1953 — March 5, 2022
Dennis Dean Frazier, 68, of Forbes, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Moorhead, Minn.
Dennis was born Nov. 14, 1953, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Orville and Donna Frazier. He graduated from Adel High School in Iowa and attended the School of the Ozarks at Point Lookout, Mo., where he received his Bachelor's degree. While working for the Huntsville, Texas, Department of Corrections, he attended Sam Houston State University earning a Graduate Certificate in Social Rehabilitation. Dennis worked for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Oxford, Wis., where he met his wife, Debra Santi.
They were married on April 26, 1980, and moved to the Iron Range where Dennis worked at Eveleth Taconite before becoming a child protection social worker in the St. Louis County for 36 years. He worked part time as a constable in McDavitt Township for 10 years and volunteered for 16 years as a 4-H leader. He has been involved with the Sexual Assault Program of NSLC since 1988 and on the Sexual Assault Board of Directors since 2018.
Dennis has been very active in the AFSCME Union movement, serving on the Executive Board Council 5 for 15 years and as president of Local 66 from 2012 to his death. Dennis also served 5 years on the Northeast Area Labor Council.
Dennis was a strong family man who always put his wife and children first. He and his wife also were foster parents for 6 years. He loved working with animals, especially cows and always had a canine companion out on the farm when working. Traveling with his family was something he enjoyed whenever they could. He played basketball in high school and college and was always up for a pick-up game at Mesabi Community College during lunch breaks.
Survivors include his wife, Deb; children, Tammy (Nathan) Scheopner, Heidi (Josh) Rogers and foster daughter, Tammy Hauge; grandchildren, Clara Scheopner and Mark Schoepner; brothers, Douglas Frazier and Edwin Frazier; sisters: Lucinda Nordman, Lisa (Blake) Wendelberg and Rene (Kenny) Davis; brothers-in-law: Bill Santi, Patrick Santi, and Kevin Peterson; numerous nieces and nephews; and beloved dog, Winnie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Audie Frazier; and brothers-in-law, Glen Santi and Alan Nordman.
Memorials are preferred to AFSCME Council 5 or to the ALS Foundation.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 14, 2at Faith United Lutheran Church in Iron, with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service. Rev. Christina Kadelbach will officiate. The service will be livestreamed @FaithUnitedIronMN.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign online guestbook or to send condolences please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
