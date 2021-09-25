Dennis David Deblak, 76, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.
Dennis was born in Hibbing on Jan. 17, 1945, to John and Mary (Marinac) Debelak. He attended school in Hibbing and went on to serve his country in Vietnam as part of the U.S. Army. His Catholic faith was very important to him as he was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Church in Hibbing.
A private service will take place.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
