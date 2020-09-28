Denise Marie Long

Denise Marie Long, 51, of Orr, Minn., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at her home with loved ones by her side.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at the First Baptist Church in Cook.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Mlaker Funeral Home in Cook, and again one hour prior to the service at the church.

