Denise L. Vesel, age 63, of Nashwauk, Minn., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at her home.
Denise was born in 1958 to Herman and Ina Stauner in Virginia, Minn. She graduated from Cherry High School in 1976. Denise and John Vesel were united in marriage in 1981. Denise worked in the mines at Eveleth Taconite and then for Mary’s Café in Hibbing, at the VFW, and made she wreaths seasonally. She enjoyed sewing, leather work, and riding motorcycles. She was a collector of many things and especially loved hunting for agates. Denise was generous and loved her family, friends, and pets.
Denise is preceded in death by her parents, Ina and Herman Stauner; husband, John; special friend, Michael “Sootie” Damjanovich; and many pets.
She is survived by stepdaughter, Stacey Vesel; sisters: Linda Stauner of Mountain Iron, Minn., Donna “Donuts” Klaven of Togo, Minn., Lori (Ray) Stauner-Streeter of Nashwauk; brother, Bill Stauner of Fairbanks, AK, Michael Stauner of Minnetonka, Minn.; nieces: Dusty, Danielle, Lea, Amy, Kaylee, Toni; and nephews: Brett, Brandon, Brady, and Brian.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
