Denise Ann Tramontin

Denise A. Tramontin, age 58, of Cherry, Minn., passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 in Cherry.

She was born June 26, 1964, in Granite Falls, Minn. Loved and raised by Ronald and Lee (Zaske) Smith.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries