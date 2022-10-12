Denise Ann Tramontin

Denise A. Tramontin, age 58, of Cherry, Minn., passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 in Cherry.
She was born June 26, 1964, in Granite Falls, Minn. Loved and raised by Ronald and Lee (Zaske) Smith.
Denise attended school in Lake Benton, Minn., before moving to the Hibbing area to attend school. While attending Vo-Tech she met her future husband Jace Tramontin, they were married Oct. 14, 1995, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Hibbing and enjoyed a 33 year marriage. Denise worked for 28 years in the optometry field most of it as an Ophthalmic Assistant, she was able to further her education throughout her working career. Her real passion was training dogs for retrieving competitions, her and Jace became involved in the Minnesota Iron Range Retriever Club in 2002, and in 2015 she helped found the Arrowhead Retrievers Club. In 2016 Denise and Jace got involved with the Master Amateur National Retriever Club and eventually she assisted Jace in his role as an officer on the national level. Both of her sons served in the Army, this was something she always had great pride in.
Denise is survived by her husband of 33 years, Jace Tramontin; sons, Bryce (Danika) Tramontin, Shane (Nicole) Tramontin; granddaughter, Nova Tramontin; mother, Lee; siblings, Terry (Rich) Carl, Thomas (Tanya) Smith, Tanner (Terri) Smith; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald, and her niece, Breanna Lee.
Fr. Bill Skarich will celebrate Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the beginning of Mass at 11 a.m.
Interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials. If in attendance please complete the register book.
To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
