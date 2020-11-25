Denise Angele Cruser, 94, of Babbitt, Minn., formerly from Gilbert and Two Harbors, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.
Denise was born in Linselles, France, June 2, 1926. Years later she met a handsome American soldier, Wilfred Cruser, who became her husband on September 8, 1945 in La Madeleine, France.
Denise is survived by her five children: son, Terry (Lynn) Cruser, Bella Vista, Ark.; daughters: Cheryl Elliott (friend Jerry B.) Babbitt, Linda (Ed) Kobe, Venice, Fla., Michelle (Ed) Putzel, Babbitt , and DeRae (Kevin) Smith, Hinckley, Minn.; two nieces, Sylvie (Eric) Delcroix, Wervicq-Sud, France, and Sandrine (Philippe) Laroche, Verderonne, France; one nephew, Sylvain (Marianne) Castelain, Wervicq-Sud, France.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother; her husband “Willy”; one great-grandson; and one great-great-grandson.
We are positive that she was happy to learn that her name was finally “In the book.”
Her entire family loved her SO very much.
A private family get together will be held at a later date.
