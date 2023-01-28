Denesse ‘Denni’ Johnson
Denesse “Denni” Johnson, age 76, of Tower, Minn., passed away on Dec 21, 2022.
“If you’re reading this…I’m dead. I was born on April 8, 1946, to Owen and Caryl (Schrader) Hurst. I had a wonderful, sometimes challenging life but I’ve had the joy of having wonderful friends and family. I don’t want you to be sad. I had a great ride.”
Our beloved mother, grandmother, GG, aunt, and friend left our sides after developing a bacterial infection that she could not overcome. Denesse was a trailblazer and a talented artist in all media. From sharing her gorgeous voice in song, to writing and performing in political satire, to creating wall art, fountains and jewelry, her creative mind was unlike any other. Her love of politics and women’s rights was fierce, and she spent years fighting for others. After the passing of her first husband, Darold Hoole, she met and wed Senator Douglas Johnson whom she shared 26 years alongside before his passing in Nov of 2022. The two lived in Saint Paul where Denesse worked on various political committees and was a lobbyist at the Capitol. They purchased their lake home on Lake Vermilion in 1996 and moved there permanently when they retired in 2002. Denni was famous for her parties, film festivals and family gatherings held at the lake. She was intelligent, funny, witty, loving, tough, opinionated, and STRONG!
Denni’s passing was fast and unexpected and has left a space in our lives that will be impossible to fill. She was one of a kind and will be greatly missed.
Denesse is preceded in death by her parents, Owen and Caryl Hurst; first husband, Darold Hoole; second husband, Douglas Johnson; brother, Albert Hurst; sister in law, Linda Hurst; and nephew, Adam Hurst.
She is survived by her daughter, Nikki Hoole Nelson; son, Alan Hoole; grandchildren, Brady (Andrew) Hernandez, Jenna Hoole and Barrett Walker; great grandson, Benjamin; nephew and niece, Alex and Audra Hurst; special family, Rick and Joanne Hoole; nephews, David (Elissa) and Michael Hoole and their families; and many friends.
A celebration of Denni’s life will be held later this year.
