Delphina M. “Della” Roath

Delphina M. “Della” Roath

November 12, 1920 — June 10, 2022

Della M. Roath, 101, Hibbing passed away Friday, June 10, 2022 at Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hibbing. She was born November 12,1920 to Henry A. and Anna (Hartman) Deutsch in St. Benedict, Minn. Della lived in St. Paul, Fort Dodge (Iowa), Side Lake and Brainerd before moving to Hibbing during her lifetime.

In Brainerd, Della was a member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church along with their church guild. She later became a member of Hibbing Catholic Community in Hibbing. Della was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary of Brainerd. She also worked for the Brainerd Senior Center while residing there.

For the most part, Della was a homemaker by trade who loved spending time with her family, cooking, baking, picking berries, her local bridge clubs, and playing 500.

Della is survived by his daughters, Donna (Bill) Coy, Kingman, Ariz., and Terri (Shawn) Pound, Hibbing, Minn.; sister, Cleo Kubes, Prior Lake, Minn.; two grandchildren, Crystal (Jake) Schmelzer, and Celeste (Christopher Welter) Hemphill-Welter; one great-granddaughter; and her nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Roath; parents; sisters, Adeline Schommer, Sylvina Martz, and Philomena O’Hern; four brothers, Lee, Floribert, Clarence, and Anthony Deutsch; along with an infant brother as well.

Funeral services for Della will be 6:00 p.m., Thursday, June 16, 2022 at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. The. Rev. Fr. William Skarich will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home on Thursday. Interment will be in Ft. Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.

To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Delphina Roath as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries