Delphi Lynetti Hallfors, 87, of Virginia, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Essentia Health-Virginia.
Delphi was born Oct. 3, 1934, in Duluth to Oscar and Jennie (Peterson) Lorentzson. After graduating from the Cotton High School she worked at the Halfway House in Cotton. Then she worked at Cluett and Peabody for several years, sewing men’s shirts, until they closed. When Arrow Shirt Factory opened she worked sewing on shirts and also took care of the factory store, until it closed.
She married Lester Hallfors on June 7, 1952, in Cotton. When she lived in Cotton she had a farm where she raised beef cattle. When she had to give the animals feed she would put it in a pail and on a fork. Then she would tell the animal, “if you want this move over,” and the animal would and she would push it in front of it. She didn’t like to be near animals.
When she moved to Wolf she went to school to be a nurse’s aide and worked for St. Michael’s Nursing Home in Virginia. She retired from there after 22 years. After retiring, she spent winters in Arizona for 11 years. She also belonged to the Wolf Homemakers.
Delphi was a master seamstress. She had a sewing room at home where she sewed clothes for a lot of people. She got lots of compliments on her work. If everyone could have a wife like Delphi, what a great world it would be. This was a lady that could not just sit, she had to be doing something. Delphi was a good person.
Delphi is survived by her husband, Lester; sisters: Delores (Robert) Randall, Darlene (Sid) Riendahl, Darilyn Bjork; brother, Delbert (Suzanne) Lorentzson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Delphi was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Steve Bjork; numerous aunts and uncles.
A Memorial service will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the Riverside Chapel in Forbes at noon with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service. A luncheon will be held at 1 pm.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
