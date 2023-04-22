Delores Mary Butler

Delores Mary (Kokaly) Butler passed away peacefully on April 15, 2023, at the age of 90.
Delores was born on December 25, 1932, in Eveleth to Jacob and Frances (Klander) Kokaly and became sister to Jacob Jr. and Margaret.
After graduation, she worked a short time as a clerk before she joined the USO where she met her husband, David who was in the Air Force. They married and spent the next 64 years side by side. They had 5 children together and Delores dedicated her time to being a loving mother.
David and Delores loved to travel. They visited the four corners of the world and all 7 continents. Delores loved to knit and every Christmas, her favorite time of the year, she would make socks for the whole family.
She is survived by her children, Dennis and Kathy; Don and Lisa; Dan and Shabnam; Doug and Lesia and Diane; grandchildren, Bob and Amber; Julie and Ed; Bill and Wynona; Zach and Jessica; Chelsea and JT; Holly, Saira, Alysha, Daniel, Kiri, Kassie and Karli; great-grandchildren, Morgan, Maija, Annalisa, Edwin, Julia, June, James, Jonathan, Adalyn, Avery, Ayden, Sabeen and Samir.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Frances; her husband, David and great grandson, Jack.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth. Celebrant will be Fr. Justin Fish. Visitation will be one hour before at the church. Burial will be in Eveleth Cemetery.
