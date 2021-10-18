Delores M. Robison, 76, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at the Fairview Medical Center in Hibbing, Minn.

She was born in Virginia, Minn., on March 13, 1945, to Victor and Florence (Fabish) Gerulli. Services are pending and full obituary notice to come.

Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.

