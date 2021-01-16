Delores M. “Laurie” Vraa, 82, of Embarrass, died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Essentia Health- St. Mary’s Medical Center.
She was born Sept. 13, 1938, in Goodridge, Minn., the daughter of Reuben and Florence (Rindahl) Stenvik. Laurie married Curtis Vraa on March 9, 1957 in Goodridge, and they moved to the Embarrass area in the early 1960’s. She was a longtime employee at Jenia’s Appliance in Virginia; a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Embarrass, and a former member of the Aurora Women of the Moose. Laurie loved to bake, cook, dance, snowmobile, travel, and enjoyed winters in Yuma, Ariz.
Laurie is survived by her husband of 62 years, Curtis; children, Steven (Joanie) Vraa of Embarrass, Neal (Nancy) Vraa of Red Lake Falls, Kevin (Robyn) Vraa of Embarrass, and Michael (Amy) Vraa of Babbitt; a sister, Betty Coan of Thief River Falls; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Tom Vraa; and siblings, Robert and Adeline.
The Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at the Embarrass Town Hall. Spring inurnment will take place in the Embarrass Cemetery.
Memorials are preferred and may be directed to the family, 5593 Taylor Road, Embarrass, MN 55731.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
