Delores Lillian Richter, 88, of Embarrass, passed away Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Carefree Living in Ely.

A Memorial service will be held Friday, Oct. 28, at Range Funeral Home in Virginia at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Argo Cemetery in Babbitt.

To plant a tree in memory of Delores Richter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries