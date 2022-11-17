Delores H. Severson, age 86, of Virginia, passed quietly in her sleep on the morning of Nov. 14, 2022.
She was born in LaCrosse, Wis., Aug. 30, 1936, but moved to the rural Gilbert, Minn., area of Hutter, a place that would stay in her heart forever. In 1964, she married Daniel Severson, whom she would be devoted to for 44 years until his death in 2008.
She had numerous paid and volunteer positions in the community, lending her time and talents to those in need. The one constant in her life was singing. She was a 50+ year member of the East Range Choral Society (now Range of Voices). She also sang for many years as part of the choir at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Virginia.
She is survived by sons, Peter (Kathy) and John (Cheryl); grandchildren: Kolden, Senja, Alyssa and Amanda; sister, Kate Ellingson; many nieces and nephews and lots of cousins, related and unrelated.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan; sister, Laura; parents, Ilma and Fernand Klepitch.
The family would like to thank all the medical staff that kept her moving through the years and residents of the Washington Manor (especially the Hutter Bunch) for making Senior living a new home.
A celebration of life will be held on Nov. 23, at 1 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1111 8th St. S Virginia, MN 55792. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Range of Voices, 417 5th St So Virginia MN 55792.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences, please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
