Delores E. Sampson, 89, of Hibbing, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm, Minn.
She was born June 24, 1931, to John and Elsie Johnson in Hibbing. Delores was a lifelong resident of Hibbing and attended Hibbing schools. She graduated from Hibbing High School in 1949. She later was employed as a nursing assistant with Golden Crest, Leisure Hills, and Buchanan nursing homes throughout her career. She was a longtime member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing. Her church was very important to her. She loved spending time with her family, enjoyed cooking, knitting afghans and slippers that she lovingly shared with her family, watching westerns and various other old television shows, doing word searches, spending time with “The Golden Girls”, and according to her family is, “One of the biggest Minnesota Vikings fans ever!” Her last game she attended was the first game ever played at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Delores is survived by her daughter, Diane Johnson, Hibbing; five grandchildren: Gabe Johnson, Hibbing, Sean (Maribel Galvez) Johnson, Minneapolis, Minn.,, Shannon (Eric) Parvey, Fargo, N.D., Nicole Zbacnik, and David Lervik, both of Chisholm; five great-grandchildren: Mike, Dakota, Blake, Owen, Everett, and one on the way; one great-great grandchild; sisters-in-law, Rosetta Default, Hibbing, and Eunice LaPlant, Grand Rapids, Minn.; and her brother-in-law, Kenneth Berens, Embarrass, Minn.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Sampson in 1972; daughter, Gail Sunty; her beloved granddaughter, Christine Wilen; her parents; a brother, Ray Johnson; and two sisters, Vi Campbell and Nancy Berens.
A private memorial service for Delores will be held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Kevin Olson will officiate.
A spring interment will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens in Hibbing.
Please keep in mind that the funeral service is private, but you can livestream this funeral at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12. Thank You. To livestream Delores’ funeral, please visit: https://bit.ly/1212funeral
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at: www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.