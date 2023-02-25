Delores 'Delly' Gilbert

Delores ‘Delly’ Gilbert

Delores “Delly” Louise Gilbert, 91, of Willmar, formerly of Hibbing, died Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at CentraCare Care Center in Willmar.

Service information

Mar 4
Visitation
Saturday, March 4, 2023
12:00PM-1:00PM
Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar
1000 19th Ave SW
Willmar, MN 56201
Mar 4
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 4, 2023
1:00PM
Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar
1000 19th Ave SW
Willmar, MN 56201
