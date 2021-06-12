Debra Kay Stimac, 66, of Virginia, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.
She was born May 2, 1955, in Brainerd, MN the daughter of Howard and Elizabeth (Johnston) Burleigh. Debra was a longtime Virginia resident, and married David John Stimac on November 11, 1978. She was a homemaker, a member of the Expectancy Church, the church librarian, and enjoyed stitchery and mystery novels. She was an excellent baker, especially known for her pies; and an avid canner.
Debra is survived by her husband, Dave Stimac of Virginia; sons, Zachary Stimac of Leonidas and Joseph Stimac of Duluth; siblings: Pamela Wandell, Peter Burleigh, Brian Burleigh and Daniel Burleigh; numerous nieces, nephews extended family and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, at the Expectancy Church in Mountain Iron. Jennifer Tweit will officiate. Inurnment will take place in the Eveleth Cemetery.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
