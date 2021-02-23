Debra Kampsula, 61, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away with family by her side on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth.
She was born in Hibbing on March 16, 1959, to Richard and Joyce (Hodge) Wilson.
Debra attended school in Hibbing and later on went to Mesabi Range College where she got her associate’s degree. In 1976, she married Michael Kampsula at First Lutheran Church in Hibbing and was married for 45 years. Through the years she became a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and was also a beautician in town at her own beauty shop. She was a talented musician, loved to play the piano and also enjoyed drawing and painting. Debra loved celebrating the holidays and always had the best cake for birthday parties. She also liked to fish, chatting on the phone every Saturday with her Auntie Mary and Sunday drives with Michael.
Debra is survived by her husband, Michael Kampsula; children, Richard (Carla) Kampsula and Tennelle (Rick) Dulinski; grandchildren, Cassidy and Jace Kampsula; sister; Barbara (Jeff) Hart; nieces and godchildren, Sarah Hart, Lisa (Corey) Nelson and Jaimie Hart; aunt, Betty Wilson; uncle, Bud (Auntie Mary) Hodge; her best pal, Coco; and grand dogs, Axel and Diesel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Joyce; and other close relatives and friends.
A gathering of family and friends will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 1, at the Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. Please honor the family’s wishes and follow safe COVID guidelines.
A private graveside burial will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing and Pastor Kevin Olson with Our Saviors Lutheran Church will preside over the committal.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
