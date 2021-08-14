Debra A. Bachel, 67, of Kinney, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Fairview Range in Hibbing.
A private family burial was held graveside on June 19, 2020, at the Buhl Cemetery.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday Aug. 29, at Liquid Larry’s, Kinney, Minn. A lite buffet lunch will be served.
Deb was born July 25, 1952, in Virginia, Minn., to Carl and Katherine (Boyle) Marks. She was a 1970 graduate of Martin Hughes High School, Buhl. Deb married her friend and soulmate Donald Bachel on June 17,1972. Deb was a lifelong Kinney resident. After their marriage, Deb and Don resided in Kinney where they raised their daughters Karla and Kelly. Deb worked at various customer service positions throughout her career, including Buhl Short Stop; MS Bingo at the Sawmill Saloon; Fingerhut; Target; BCBSMN; American Bank and Anthem. At the time of her death, she was the clerk for the City of Kinney.
After her daughter Kelly was diagnosed with brain cancer, Deb became an active participant in the Sand Lake Shuffle, in which she served as a team member, committee member, and was honored to serve as keynote speaker. Deb was a huge advocate for children and for those afflicted with cancer. Over the years, she was known for her leadership during Fourth of July celebrations in the “big town of Kinney.” Just last year, Deb helped to bring back the community’s recreation program, so the youth in town would have something to do. Deb and Don also were active in the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association-Sturgeon River Chapter. She held the position of secretary and served on their banquet committee. Always known for those strong leadership skills, she was affectionately known as “Sarge” during MDHA banquets and helped each banquet she was involved in a success.
For the last 32 years, “Grandma B” was also well-known in the MIB school district and athletic programs. Always a supporter of her daughter’s high school sports career, her same love of MIB sports continued as her grandsons competed in MIB Cross Country, Football, Baseball, Basketball, and Archery. She was an adopted “Ma” and “Grandma” for many youths across the Range and savored every minute of it.
Deb is survived by her daughter, Karla Kintner (Glen Liesmaki) of Parkville; her pride and joys, grandsons, Casey John Kintner and Riley Donald Kintner; her sister, Betty (Larry) Cipperly of Andover; brothers, Dick (Donna) Marks of Side Lake, Tom (Sue) Marks of Eveleth; sister-in-law, Sharon Marks, Buhl; brother-in-law, John Huffman, Forest Lake; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and countless friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Carl and Kay Marks; her husband, Don; her daughter, Kelly Bachel; her son-in-law, Bobby Kintner; and brothers, Denny Marks and Ron Marks; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Kanian and Donna Huffman; along with other extended family.
Karla and boys would like to thank Dr. Silva, Jessica, and all the infusion nurses with St. Luke’s Cancer Center, Dr. Copeman and ALL the staff with Fairview Hospice, especially Miranda and Carly, for the excellent care and comfort they provided for Deb. They would also like to thank all their neighbors, friends, and family for their help and support these past three years.
Arrangements were with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.