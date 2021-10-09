Deborah Kay Raney (Oates), 72, resident of Safford, Ariz., and formerly of Andover, Minn., passed away on Sept. 29, 2021, at Chandler Medical Center in Arizona.
Deb was born on June 28, 1949 in Crosby, Minn., to Harold and Margaret (Fisher) Oates. Deb graduated from Mt. Iron High School in 1967 with lifelong friends including, best friend, Julie Meyer.
Deb moved to Andover, Minn., in 1989 with her husband Ron, and daughters, Dena and Dawn. She met some of the best friends and neighbors there, especially dear friend, Toni Way. Deb worked at C.H. Carpenter Lumber Company for over forty years and Home Depot for a few years after that. She then retired to Arizona with her loving partner, Steve Collier.
Deb enjoyed bowling and golf, but most of all spending time with her many friends. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her, but will live on through all of their memories.
Deb is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Ron.
She is survived by her daughters, Dena (Jon) of Andover, and Dawn of Elk River; her little buddy, and only grandchild, Logan, of Andover; brothers, Ray (Carol) of Ramsey, Minn., and Dan (Laurie) of Ely Lake, Eveleth, Minn.; along with several nieces and nephews; godchildren, Jamie Petrellis and Spencer Oates; many friends, and special friend Steve, whom her family will be forever grateful for.
Per her request no services will be held, but a celebration will be held on Oct. 24, 2021, from noon - 3 p.m., at Willy McCoys, 13655 Martin St. NW, Andover, Minn.
Her daughters would like to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support.
