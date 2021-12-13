Deborah Jo Hansen, 57, longtime Keewatin resident, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Fairview University Hospital-West Bank Campus in Minneapolis, Minn.
She was born May 21, 1964, to William P. and Mary (McCollor) Hansen Jr., in Grand Rapids, Minn. Deborah held many positions over the years including the cook at Wizard’s in Nashwauk most recently. She was a good homemaker and enjoyed crocheting, drinking coffee, and taking care of her pets. She was definitely an animal lover.
Deborah is survived by her mother, Mary Hansen, Nashwauk; her four children: Amanda (Emilie Pulis) Lippincott, Hibbing, Dan (Katie) Lippincott Jr., Keewatin, David Lippincott, Keewatin, and William Lippincott, of Hibbing; her three siblings, Paul (Jamie) Hansen, Nashwauk, Tracey (Jeff) Ross, Pengilly, and Wendy (Ron) Mathews, Cohasset, a\nd Amber Johnson, Duluth, 11 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, William P. Hansen Jr.; sister, Melonie Hansen; maternal grandparents, Floyd and Helen McCollor; and paternal grandparents, William and Ethel Hansen.
Funeral services for Deborah will be at noon Monday, Dec. 20, at Nashwauk Alliance Church in Nashwauk, Minn.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service at the church on Monday.
A spring interment will be in Balsam Cemetery, Balsam Township, Minn.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
