Deborah Gail Caroon
November 22, 1946 — July 13, 2022
Deborah Gail Caroon of Hibbing, Minn., passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Duluth, Minn. She was born on November 22, 1946, in Hibbing, Minn., to Tenho and Sylvia (Moe) Ylatupa.
Deborah graduated from Hibbing High School in 1965. She belonged to the National Honor Society. Deborah was a member of the synchronized swimming team and also a member of the Girls Athletic Association (GAA) Volleyball team.
Deborah then graduated in 1966 from the Hibbing Community Technical College Medical Laboratory Assistant Program. She worked in the Hibbing General Hospital Lab. In the late 1960s and early 1970s she took various clerical courses also at Hibbing Community College. She worked for chiropractor-Dr. Abel. Deborah drove a school bus from 1974-1986. She also worked at the Open Pit Super Club from 1979-1986.
Deborah was a lifetime member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. She belonged to the church Altar Guild for many years and taught Sunday School for twenty years. Deborah was a girl scout assistant leader when Lisa was in elementary school.
Deborah and Husband Darryl went to Rio Grande Valley Zapata Texas in the winters for seventeen years and really enjoyed it. Deborah and Darryl traveled the United States in their RV. She loved to fish with her husband Darryl and boat ride. She loved water skiing when young. She liked boat riding with friends on Swan Lake. She and Darryl were seasonal residents at the Swan Lake Campground for twenty years. She enjoyed the campground and friends. She enjoyed spending time with grandchildren. She and Darryl loved riding their Polaris Ranger side by side. She enjoyed it when her daughters and grandchildren came home to visit.
Deborah is survived by her Husband, Darryl Caroon; daughters, Jill (Raul) Pinedo, Julie (Reuben) Trujillo, and Lisa (Scott) Lurye; grandchildren: Gracie, Kelsey, Tyler, Jaden, Trevor, Brittany and Leyton; nieces: Kathy, Dawn, Jeanne, JoAnn, and Gail; and nephews, Bobby and Gary.
Deborah is preceded in death by her parents, Tenho and Sylvia; her stepfather, Alfred Ozzie Hoganson; her two brothers, Jack Ylatupa and Ronald Ylatupa; her half-sister, Patty Emmanuel; and her niece, Jacqueline.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Hibbing. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m. Interment will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
To leave an online message of condolence please visit us at, www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
