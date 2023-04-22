Deborah Ann Eliason
Deborah Ann Eliason, a retired Speech Pathologist in Minnesota and Hawaii, mother, sister, colleague, and friend died of colon cancer on September 3, 2022.
Deborah is survived by her son Christopher John, a Computer Network Analyst in Minneapolis and daughter, Sarah Almi, the owner of Paia Prima Ballerina Dance Studio and Art Gallery in Maui.
Deborah and her husband Harry, a retired Hibbing attorney, both contracted covid in 2022. Harry passed away and Deborah was recovering from long covid when she received the cancer diagnosis.
Both Minnesota natives, Deborah Thompson of Waseca, and Harry Eliason of Moose Lake, met at the University of Minnesota and lived in Minneapolis. Deborah’s family, including her mother Hazel and brothers Jim and Paul, moved to Hilo Hawaii in 1967 when her father, Professor John Thompson, was appointed Superintendent of Research Facilities at University of Hawaii Hilo.
Deborah specialized in diagnostic and therapeutic interventions for patients with speech, language or swallowing deficits in intensive care, outpatient, and home care.
She worked at Hibbing Junior, and Senior High School, Cobb Cook and Washington Elementary, Mesabi Regional Medical Center, Grand Rapids Middle School, Hill City Elementary, Babbitt area schools and other Health Care and Education assignments in Minnesota and Hawaii.
A burial service is scheduled at Leonard Cemetery in Kettle River, Minn., on Saturday May 27 at 11 AM. A celebration of life lunch will follow at the Kettle River City Hall.
Post a tribute and or rsvp to attend.
https://www.ballardfamilymortuaries.com/obituaries/Deborah-Ann-Eliason?obId=26288733#/celebrationWall
