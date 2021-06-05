Debora Kay Lange

Debora (Deb) Kay Lange, 56, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, after fiercely battling cancer for two years.
Deb was born Aug. 21, 1964 in Silverton, Ore., to her loving parents, Richard Douglas and Carolyn Ann (Lokken) Lange.
Deb grew up in Northern Minnesota with her parents and two brothers, Douglas and Duane. She spent her time as any farm girl would and enjoyed riding horses on country roads, taking care of the farm animals and enjoying the smells, sights and sounds that are offered by the northern part of Minnesota. She graduated from Cook Senior High in 1982.
Deb was blessed with three children: Star, RedDay and Hawk. She worked hard to instill in them the importance of never giving up, being compassionate to all people, enjoying the simple things in life and valuing your family above all else.
Deb enjoyed the outdoors and loved fishing, camping, riding four-wheeler, mowing the lawn and cruising the country dirt roads in search of wildlife and the beauty of the land that God created. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family (including her two cats, who were jokingly referred to as “her favorite children”). More than anything else, she adored her grandchildren and spoke frequently about them being the light of her world and how proud she was of them. She loved people and could strike up a conversation and friendship with anyone she met. She was a strong and independent woman, who had a beautiful and caring soul that blessed the lives of many people.
Deb is survived by her children, Star Tucker of Kerkhoven, Minn., RedDay Herding of Paynesville, Minn., And Hawk Tucker of Brooten, Minn.; grandchildren: Kaleb Tucker-Hoefer and Gloria Herding; her mother: Carolyn (Wally) Eddy of Chisholm, Minn.; brothers, Douglas (Linda) Lange of Dundas, Minn., Duane (Krista) Lange of Zim, Minn. and many friends
She was preceded in death by her father Richard “Dick” Lange.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at the Paynesville Evangelical Church.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. with a reception to follow the service.
Deb wished to be cremated and to have her ashes spread on her favorite dirt roads, fishing spots and some of her favorite childhood places.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorials be sent to Star Tucker at PO Box 541, Kerkhoven, MN 56252 to aid in honoring her legacy.
