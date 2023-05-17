Debbie L. Childress
Debbie L. Childress peacefully passed away on May 14, 2023, surrounded by her family after a long hard-fought battle against Alzheimer’s disease.
Debbie L. Childress
Debbie L. Childress peacefully passed away on May 14, 2023, surrounded by her family after a long hard-fought battle against Alzheimer’s disease.
She was born on September 10, 1957, to Robert and Shirley Childress. Debbie grew up as a “navy brat” with her five siblings and spent much of her childhood in California and Arizona.
While attending a concert in Arizona, she met her first husband Steve Krtinich. Shortly thereafter, she moved to Babbitt where they eventually raised their two children, Katie and Joey. Debbie was employed by the Jaeger family at Babbitt Drug and as a cook at the Ely hospital where she developed numerous friendships. In 2002, Debbie moved back to California to be closer to her sisters. There she met and married David Thompson. They enjoyed their time together by going to Chargers games, playing cribbage, and taking trips to Disneyland with her stepson Michael, Katie, and Joey.
In 2007 Debbie, David, and Michael moved to Babbitt where they treasured the change in seasons living by Birch Lake. Debbie enjoyed collecting dolls, cooking, baking, quilting, and more recently getting to enjoy her granddaughter, Evelyn.
Debbie was proceeded in death by her parents and her siblings Bobby and Coulter.
She is survived by her husband: David Thompson and stepson: Michael, who both cared for her with love, devotion, and compassion. She is also survived by her daughter: Katie (Jordan) Richards (and a granddaughter on the way); son: Joey (Charlsie Sartain), and granddaughter Evelyn Krtinich; sisters: Anita Karim and Melinda Vincent; and brother: Edward Childress.
A casual celebration of life with stories and laughter will be held on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Junction Inn and Conference Center in Babbitt, Minn., from 1—4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association or Essentia Health Hospice.
The family would like to give special thanks to Essentia Health Hospice for the compassionate care given to Debbie.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Vermilion, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Tower. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.