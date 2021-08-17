Debbie Kay Trevena, 62, of Chisholm, died Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
She was born May 20, 1959, in Chisholm, Minn., to Leonard and Mable (Pulju) Trevena. Debbie was raised in Balkan and graduated from Chisholm High School with the class of 1977. She furthered her education and graduated as a licensed practical nurse in 1994. Debbie worked at Guardian Angels Nursing Home from 2000-2010. She then worked home health extended care nursing, being at her present position with Accurate Home Care for the last 10 years.
Debbie is survived by her son, Jarod; sister, Diane; brothers, Tom and Ted; niece, Mandi; nephew, Jacob; great-nieces, Maia and one on the way; great-nephew, Kaelen; granddaughter, Annarose; and former sister-in-law, Kara.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Tim.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, in Chisholm Baptist Church, with Rev. Dan Erickson officiating.
Visitation will be for a half hour prior to the service in the church.
Interment will be in Chisholm Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
