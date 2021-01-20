Our beloved Mother Deanna Grace Kukowski, 80, of Maplewood, Minn., formerly of Chisholm Minn., slipped away quietly on her journey to her heavenly home on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at St Joseph’s Hospital in St. Paul, Minn.
Deanna was born in Sebeka, Minn., to Axel and Esther (Hendricks) Peterson. She moved to Chisholm soon after graduating high school from Sebeka. She later moved to Las Vegas, Nev., making for some of her most talked about memories. She worked as a Casino Porter at the Treasure Island Casino until retiring in 2003.
Her greatest joy was spending time with her kids. She never missed an opportunity to go to the casino or a trip back to Las Vegas. She was passionate about watching her sports teams and playing cards in the evenings with her neighbors. She also spent many hours doing her crafts creating many beautiful items.
Left to carry on her memory are her children: Lori (Mark) Wilmes, Shelia (Edward) Russ, Gregory Kukowski (Wanda), and Jeffrey (Helen) Kukowski; she also leaves behind her legacy within numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her sisters, Sylvia Gercke, Marlene Johnson and Joyce Ohm; her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters; Lorraine, Jeanette, Shirley and Helen; brothers, Roy and Marvin.
The family would like to express our deepest thanks to the Doctors, Nurses, and staff of Bethesda Hospital and St. Joseph’s Hospital, for caring for our mother.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at the Balkan Community Center, Chisholm.
Cards to the family can be sent to The Family of Deanna Kukowski, 327 West Lake St., Chisholm, MN 55719.
