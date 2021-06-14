DeAnn Abate, 67, lifelong resident of Hibbing, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing, after a courageous battle with cancer.
DeAnn was born March 31, 2021, in Hibbing, to Orlando and Joanne (Mattson) Abate. She graduated from Hibbing High School in 1972, following graduation she attended Hibbing Community College. DeAnn was baptized and confirmed at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hibbing. She worked at Arvid Nasi Law Office as a legal secretary,
DeAnn was also employed at Domex and more recently at Barr Engineering. She had a true passion for animals, DeAnn was the manager at Precious Paws in Chisholm, she spent all her extra time tirelessly working there. She was also an avid Minnesota Twins fan.
DeAnn is survived by her siblings, Lonnie (Patty) Abate, of Side Lake, Minn., Kevin (Karen) Abate, Mt. Iron, Minn., and Louis Abate, Hibbing, Minn.; special niece, Destiny Abate-Contreres, Vacaville, Calif.; two cats, Nibby and Zoe; and constant companion, Champ; many loving nieces, nephews and family members. She will be dearly missed by those that loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Orlando and JoAnne Abate; brother, Mark Abate; great nephew, William Marotti Wright; grandparent’s aunts, and uncles.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to: Precious Paws Humane Society, 101 1st St. SW, Chisholm, MN 55719 or Hibbing Fire Dept. Local 173 Union Scholarship Fund in Memory of Orlando Abate, Hibbing Fire Dept 2320 Brooklyn Dr.., Hibbing, MN 55746.
Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.