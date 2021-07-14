Dean J. Zubich, 67, of Hibbing, passed away at his home Monday, July 12, 2021.
He was born Nov. 19, 1953, in Hibbing, to Daniel and Beverly (Reed) Zubich. Dean was a lifelong resident of Hibbing; he grew up in Brooklyn Addition. Dean attended Hibbing High School; he was an employee of the City of Hibbing for over 35 years. He was confirmed and baptized at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. Dean was a music buff to say the least, he had an impressive vinyl collection. Dean had a witty sense of humor, and he will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his sons, Derek (Brenda) Zubich and Adam (Leah) Zubich; siblings, Dan (Kathy) Zubich, Glenda (Jim) Larken and Jennifer Marinucci; grandchildren, Eliot, Emma, Ayden, Logan and Ruby Zubich; special friends, Dennis and Joey Vesel, Bob Vance, Mick Javorina, Fred Faust, Tim DeMillo, Andy Ross, Nick Hill, Frank Berthhold, Mike Walker; and neighbor, Connie Westerberg; many nieces, nephews, extended relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Beverly; and his favorite dog, Ben. Zschitta.
Private services will be held at a later date.
To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.