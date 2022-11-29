Dean C. Hakala

Dean Hakala, age 92, of Keewatin, Minn., passed away Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at his home.
Dean was born May 29, 1930, to F.W. and Hazel (Anderson) Hakala in Brocket, N.D. He was joined in marriage to Joanne Emanuel on May 26, 1951. Dean was a longtime resident of Keewatin. He attended Keewatin High School and following graduation attended Dunwoody College in Minneapolis. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Keewatin and owned and operated Hakala’s Body Shop Wrecker Service and Sales in Nashwauk from 1964 until his retirement. Cars were Dean’s passion, he enjoyed attending races in Hibbing, Grand Rapids and Proctor. Dean also enjoyed watching NASCAR. Dean went back to College at Bemidji State University where he received his teaching degree. He was an auto body and welding instructor at the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School for 17 years.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Joanne; children: Camille (Jeff) Perrella, Hibbing, Minn., Craig (Melissa) Hakala, Keewatin, Minn., Kathleen (Jeff) Hill, Nashwauk, Minn., Lisa (Ron) Stocco, Keewatin, Minn.; siblings, Clare Post, Buffalo, Minn., Corinne Koefod, Wayzata, Minn., Bill (Vicky) Hakala, Stillwater, Minn.; nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren, who were his pride and joy.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents, F.W. and Hazel.
Dean was a very kind, thoughtful man! He lived life to the fullest-AND HE DID IT HIS WAY!
Dean’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Fairview Range Hospice for their kindness and professionalism.
Memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the beginning of the service. Interment will be held at the Maple Hill Cemetery Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Fairview Range hospice.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.