Dayne Zuest, 68, longtime resident of Hibbing died Friday, June 25, 2021, at home in Hibbing. He was born June 29, 1952, to Paul and Edith Mae (Amey) Zuest II in Philadelphia, Pa. Dayne proudly served his country for three years with the U.S. Army. Dayne previously lived in Pengilly, moving to Hibbing 32 years ago where he has been a resident. He was employed with National Steel, and more recently with United Taconite where he was a maintenance mechanic. He enjoyed riding motorcycle, traveling, going on road trips, gaming, refinishing his house, and especially spending time with his family and grandkids.
He is survived by his children, Paul (Barb) Zuest IV, Plymouth, Minn., Jeanette (Josh) McCartney, Warba, Minn., Dayne (Rozalyn) Zuest, Crystal, Minn., William Zuest, Grand Rapids, Minn., and Ashley Zuest, Minneapolis, Minn.; brothers, Paul Zuest III, Klamath Falls, Ore., and Bruce (Kerry) Zuest, Whitman, Ariz.; his seven grandchildren, Nicholas Zuest, Champlin, Minn., Sapphyre Andrews, Louisville, Texas, Kayla Millsap, Grand Rapids, Minn., Tayler Millsap, Minneapolis, Minn., Adrian Drewlow, Ellsworth, Wis., and Noah Zuest, Crystal, Minn.; one great-grandchild; his former spouse, Debbie Connett, Grand Rapids, Minn.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Edith.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 3 - 6 p.m., Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. Military Honors will be accorded by the Mid-Range Honor Guard at the conclusion of Dayne’s service.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
