Daylen Presley Sater died unexpectedly on November 4, 2022, due to complications from a cardiac arrest. He was just 48 years young.

If life is a book, he was only half-way through his - but still - the stories it holds. Daylen sought adventure; he traveled to iconic landmarks, and he jumped out of a plane. He had a yearning to succeed, and he worked hard. He learned the trades and built up an enviable skillset. He was a poet.

