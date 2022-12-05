Daylen Presley Sater died unexpectedly on November 4, 2022, due to complications from a cardiac arrest. He was just 48 years young.
If life is a book, he was only half-way through his - but still - the stories it holds. Daylen sought adventure; he traveled to iconic landmarks, and he jumped out of a plane. He had a yearning to succeed, and he worked hard. He learned the trades and built up an enviable skillset. He was a poet.
Daylen was curious, smart, resilient, sentimental, loyal, stubborn, and determined. He held a deep belief that if you want to make the world a better place, take a look at yourself and make a change.
Daylen wore many hats - son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, lover, and friend.
He leaves behind his dad, Darby Sater who was his steadfast champion, his mom, Diana Moon (nee Koski) whose proud love endures, and his sisters Darbiene Sater (Charlie Broyles) and Devinna Hansen (Jon Hansen) who stayed by his side through thick and thin. He also leaves behind his nephew Ethan and nieces Sydnee and Lilian as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, coworkers, and Kel' Lakers - who are all missing his laughter, quick wit, and steady presence in their lives.
The family would like to thank M Health Fairview Southdale ICU and LifeSource for their compassion and care. Daylen honorably gifted life through organ donation and three families benefitted from his generosity. Daylen also recently planted 4 willow trees. He will live on through them - and all of us.
A private celebration of life and burial is being planned.
