Dawn A. Kulaszewicz

Beloved Wife, Mother and Grandmother, age 90, of Eagan.
Born to Joseph and Elizabeth (née Guimont) Robinson on April 13, 1931, in Biwabik, Minn.
Died on July 22, 2021.
Dawn lived a life in service to others. She was a registered nurse and took care of many people throughout her nursing career including working as one of the first nurses at Erie Mining Company in Hoyt Lakes, followed by 20 years working at White Community Hospital in Aurora, Minn. Before she retired, Dawn was a clinical nurse educator and nursing supervisor at Arrowhead Nursing Home in Virginia, Minn. Dawn and her husband, Lloyd, loved to travel and were able to enjoy many wonderful journeys together before Lloyd passed in 2010. They were instrumental in founding the ARC on the Iron Range when their daughter Jessie was born with Down Syndrome in 1971. The ARC and advocating for people with disabilities became a life-long cause for Dawn. She and Jessie moved from the Range to St Paul 10 years ago and enjoyed many of the activities that city life had to offer. She gave much of her extra time to her home church of St Peter’s. Her faith was the most important thing to her next to her family and she rarely missed a gathering! Dawn loved gardening and caring for flowers and was often known as the “flower lady” everywhere she lived. She had a gift of bringing any fading plant or flower pot back to life! She leaves a legacy of great love and service for her friends and family. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to The ARC Range of Eveleth.
Dawn is survived by children, Jeff (Deanna), Peggy (Michael) Palmer, Jill (Kent “Huffer”) Dickinson, and Jessie; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Georgine “Dolly” Hands.
She was preceded in death by husband, Lloyd; and four siblings.
Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, at the Church of St. Peter, 1405 Sibley Memorial Hwy., Mendota.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the Mass at the church.
There will also be a visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Hoyt Lakes, Minn.
Interment in Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery immediately following the visitation.
