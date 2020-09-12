David W. Jones, 90, formerly of Duluth and Eveleth, Minn., died after a short illness at his home in Hayward, Wis., on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.
He was born in Duluth and a veteran of the Korean War as a tank commander. He retired from US Steel in Virginia after 43 years of service. David enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, playing poker and talking to family and friends.
David is survived by his brother, Ray (Jeanette) Jones; sister Rita (Mike) Ellingsen; children, Mike Jones, Karen (Gary) Petrich, Donald (Lynn) Jones; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grand child; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Cora of 43 years; son, Steven; and brothers, Richard, Robert and Eugene Jones.
A gathering for family and friends will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at N. 4063 Veterans Way, Spooner, Wis.
