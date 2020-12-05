David W. Butler

David Butler, of Eveleth, passed away peacefully at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing on Nov. 26, 2020.
He was born in Springfield, Mass., on December 11, 1936. He enlisted in the Air Force and served from 1955 – 1959; that is where he met his lovely bride of 64 years, Delores Kokaly. They lived a full life with a full house.
His legacy carries on in, Dennis and Kathy of Virginia, Don and Lisa of Iron, Dan and Shabnam of Atlanta, Ga., Doug and Lesia of Cottage Grove and Diane of Virginia; grandchildren, Daniel, Bob and Amber, Julie and Ed, Bill and Wynona, Saira, Alysha, Zach and Jessica, Chelsea and JT, Holly and River, Kiri, Kassi and Karli; great grandchildren, Morgan, Maija, Annalisa, Jack, James, Johnathan, Adalyn, Avery, Sabeen and Samir.
The Frenchman David enjoyed traveling with Delores, but really enjoyed coming home to family.
David will be remembered by his favorite song: Sick, Sober, and Sorry. Broke, disgusted and sad. But look at all the fun I’ve had.
Check for leaks and have a Scotch and Soda in Dave’s honor.
Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth.
