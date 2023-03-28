David Trayton Durrant, age 78 of Tower died Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in the Waterview Woods Care Center.
He was born November 28, 1944, in Virginia, the son of Leonard and Daisy (Walkema) Durrant. David was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving aboard the USS Bennington. After the service, Dave lived out East, Texas, and was a longtime Tower/Lake Vermilion resident. He was a volunteer firefighter, travelled to Soviet Union as a wood consultant, and had managed the Cook Airport. Dave was a member of the DAV Kolstad Chapter 23 of Virginia, The Cook VFW Post 1757, and attended the Unitarian Church.
Dave is survived by his wife: Vicki Hall; brothers: Paul Durrant of Minneapolis, and Steve (Chris) Durrant of Seattle, Wash.; stepsons: Lorn (Scarlett) Koski of Tower and Lars (Kathryn) Koski of Embarrass; grandchildren: Detton, Darrin, Hunter, Calvin, Parker, Evan, Vince, Lila, Chloe; great-grandchildren: Axel, Amelia, Zoey, and Paisley; niece: Jessie Durrant; nephews: Ben and Peter Durrant; grand nieces and nephews; extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Inurnment will take place in the Minnesota Veteran’s Cemetery in Duluth.
Family services provided by Bauman-Vermilion, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Tower. To share condolences, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
