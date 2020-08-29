David Sigurd Lindahl

David Sigurd Lindahl, 58, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.

He was born to Donald and Doreen (Perala) Lindahl on May 18, 1962, in Hibbing. He attended school in Nashwauk. He was a nursing assistant at Leisure Hills, worked for the City of Keewatin, and at various jobs in several states.

David is survived by his son, Karl of California; his mother, Doreen (Perala) Lindahl; three sisters, Donna (Gary) St. Dennis of Missouri, Diann (John) Pritchard of Colorado, Debra (Robin) Downs of Texas; one brother, Daniel (Trish) Lindahl of Colorado; and sister-in-law, Kathleen Perala of Hibbing.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald; and cousins, Glenn Barry and Amy Carlson.

Per David's request, there will be no service.

A private burial is planned for a later date.

Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.

