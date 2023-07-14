David Scott Akerson

Funeral arrangements for David Scott Akerson, age 73, of Tower and formerly of Floodwood and Ely, Minn., are pending with Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia.

To plant a tree in memory of David Akerson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
  
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries